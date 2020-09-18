Nkarta (NASDAQ:ANNX) Trading 5.7% Higher

Nkarta (NASDAQ:ANNX) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 2,536,801 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 918% from the average daily volume of 249,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($28.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($28.34). Equities analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Fun purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 1,302,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,134,000 over the last quarter.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

