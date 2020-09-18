Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading Up 10.7%

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s share price rose 10.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $33.81. Approximately 2,551,801 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 955% from the average daily volume of 241,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.
Several analysts recently commented on NKTX shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.96.
In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 833,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)
Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
