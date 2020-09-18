Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading Up 10.7%

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s share price rose 10.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $33.81. Approximately 2,551,801 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 955% from the average daily volume of 241,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

Several analysts recently commented on NKTX shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.96.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($6.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($4.31). As a group, research analysts forecast that Nkarta Inc will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 833,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

