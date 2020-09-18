Nlight Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LASR)

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,057 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,060% compared to the typical daily volume of 98 call options.

Shares of LASR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.47. 5,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,601. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.77 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.59. Nlight has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.01 million. Nlight had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. Research analysts predict that Nlight will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Nlight from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Nlight from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $123,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $302,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,054 shares of company stock worth $866,189 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nlight by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 25.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,208,000 after purchasing an additional 663,490 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Nlight by 957.4% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 472,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 427,803 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Nlight by 43.5% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,124,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 340,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nlight during the first quarter worth about $3,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

