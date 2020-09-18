Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.67.

OSB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norbord from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CSFB upped their target price on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of TSE OSB traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$40.85. 265,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,400. Norbord has a 12-month low of C$13.01 and a 12-month high of C$47.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.52. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.63.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$583.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$545.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Norbord will post 3.6112882 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Norbord’s payout ratio is presently 572.18%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

