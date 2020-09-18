NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th.

NRG stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 54,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

