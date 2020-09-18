NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Stock Price Up 17.8%

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)’s share price shot up 17.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $1.99. 2,456,659 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,520,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Get NTN Buzztime alerts:

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

In other NTN Buzztime news, major shareholder Robert S. Ellin sold 156,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $907,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 421 shares in the company, valued at $2,437.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NTN Buzztime stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.74% of NTN Buzztime at the end of the most recent quarter.

About NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.