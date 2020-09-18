Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Up 5.2%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $31.71. 184,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 224,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRIX. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

