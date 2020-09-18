Nxt Market Cap Tops $10.72 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Nxt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Nxt has a market capitalization of $10.72 million and $617,690.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nxt alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023319 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00023366 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012601 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010303 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Nxt Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.