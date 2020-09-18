Nxt Trading Down 0.3% This Week (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $10.85 million and approximately $637,792.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00026155 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00022218 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010155 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010769 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Nxt

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars.

