Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $72.41 EPS

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($72.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($72.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OSH stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58.

In other news, Director Kim Keck purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

