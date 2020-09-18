Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $72.41 EPS

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($72.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($72.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
OSH stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58.
In other news, Director Kim Keck purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About Oak Street Health
Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.
