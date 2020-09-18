Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 14,902,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 16,072,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

OCGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $65.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocugen stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 964.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Ocugen worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

