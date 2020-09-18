Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Up 6.3%

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) was up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $23.56. Approximately 115,256 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 110,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The stock has a market cap of $204.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 491,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 356,345 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

