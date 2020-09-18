Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Up 6.3%

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) was up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $23.56. Approximately 115,256 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 110,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.
The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The stock has a market cap of $204.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62.
About Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)
Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.
