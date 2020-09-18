ODEM (ODE) Trading 28.7% Lower Over Last Week

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. ODEM has a total market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $99,384.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044821 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 864.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043586 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $493.30 or 0.04509303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009144 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00034962 BTC.

ODEM (ODE) is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . ODEM’s official website is odem.io

ODEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

