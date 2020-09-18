OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $3.00 on Major Exchanges

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $420.30 million and approximately $180.40 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.00 or 0.00027330 BTC on exchanges.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.01275407 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

OMG Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

