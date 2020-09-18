Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Price Up 28%

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s stock price shot up 28% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.32. 139,513,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 755% from the average session volume of 16,312,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONTX shares. Maxim Group downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Noble Financial lowered Onconova Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Laidlaw cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $142,523.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

