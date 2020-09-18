ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,990,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 9,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 445.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ONEOK by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,065,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,773. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.06. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. ONEOK’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

