Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Trading 7.2% Higher

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s share price shot up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.70. 1,309,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 392,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSPN shares. Sidoti lifted their target price on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Onespan in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Get Onespan alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $854.51 million, a PE ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million. Onespan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Onespan Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,016.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,292,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,897,919.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Onespan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Onespan by 1,639.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 114,483 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Onespan by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Onespan by 75.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 285,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Onespan by 16.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.