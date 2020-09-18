Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) traded up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.41 and last traded at $65.63. 1,123,951 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 461,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 2.59.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 186.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 151.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

