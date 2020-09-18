Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) Trading 12.7% Higher

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)’s stock price shot up 12.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.96. 718,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 347,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $117.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.91 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Opes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Opes Acquisition by 66.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,453,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Opes Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opes Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opes Acquisition

OPES Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company headquartered in Miami and organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, asset acquisition, stock purchase or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

