Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) Trading 12.7% Higher

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)’s stock price shot up 12.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.96. 718,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 347,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $117.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.91 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES)
OPES Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company headquartered in Miami and organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, asset acquisition, stock purchase or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.
