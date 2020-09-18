OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Up 8%

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.58. 4,831,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 1,523,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSUR shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

The stock has a market cap of $900.20 million, a P/E ratio of -411.20 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 908.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

