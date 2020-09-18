Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Capitalization Tops $456,129.91

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $456,129.91 and $10.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00045079 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,303.29 or 1.03734821 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00659397 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.01421030 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005544 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011218 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00117224 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

