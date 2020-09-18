Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Organogenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 74.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORGO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.06. 93,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,789. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $432.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. The firm had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

