Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) Trading 11.9% Higher

Orgenesis Inc (OTCMKTS:ORGS)’s share price rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 315,891 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 96,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Orgenesis by 1,760.5% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,190,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,726 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Orgenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $4,216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orgenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Orgenesis in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Orgenesis in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000.

Orgenesis Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and provision of cell and gene therapies through point-of-care solutions. The company's point-of-care cell therapy platform focuses on the development of proprietary cell and gene therapies, including Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) through its autologous trans-differentiation technology.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.