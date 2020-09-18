Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Trading 8.5% Higher

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.43. 1,527,599 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 491,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $237.96 million, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 2.33.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 754,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 434,661 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 180.0% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 754,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 484,737 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth about $2,049,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1,431.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 385,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 360,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 353,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

