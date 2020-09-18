Orion Protocol Hits Market Cap of $23.03 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $23.03 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00021195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00048769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00244692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00100425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.01501757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00216401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,925,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.