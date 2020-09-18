Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 451,509 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 415,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSMT. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $265.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 73.47%. Research analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,311 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 79,121.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,054,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 328,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 154,541 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 66,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

