Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSTK. BofA Securities began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th.

In related news, insider Krista Jean Mathews sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $107,121.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,861.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $27,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,514 shares of company stock worth $823,832. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,944,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,276,000 after purchasing an additional 300,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 278,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 91,870 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 210,922 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,772,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.04. 5,821,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.64 and a beta of 4.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Overstock.com will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

