Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Receives $13.03 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,910.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,621,796 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $20,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,885,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,849,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. 14,467,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,615,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.06. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

