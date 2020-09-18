Pacific Ethanol Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 12,446 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 530% compared to the average daily volume of 1,975 call options.

NASDAQ PEIX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.72. 284,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. Pacific Ethanol has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $347.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.94.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $212.07 million for the quarter. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

In other Pacific Ethanol news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 82,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $414,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Neil M. Koehler purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,653.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 105,505 shares of company stock valued at $358,678. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

