Pamp Network (PAMP) Market Cap Reaches $2.20 Million

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Pamp Network token can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00008238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded up 67.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044815 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 863.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043400 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.28 or 0.04498504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009140 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00034935 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a token. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pamp Network Token Trading

Pamp Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

