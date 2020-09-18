Pandacoin Price Tops $0.0000 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Pandacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. Pandacoin has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000218 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech . Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

