Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Price Up 15%

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) shot up 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.76. 290,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 929% from the average session volume of 28,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

PANL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $108.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.23. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 27,293 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $66,049.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 78,984 shares of company stock worth $194,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,310,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after acquiring an additional 89,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

