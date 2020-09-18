Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,845,514.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200. 19.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,851,000 after buying an additional 1,345,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,998,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,460,000 after acquiring an additional 784,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,056,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $107,399,000 after acquiring an additional 945,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 28.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Parsley Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,491,389 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,077 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PE traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,445,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,630,945. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.