Particl (PART) Tops 1-Day Volume of $44,957.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. Particl has a total market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $44,957.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Particl has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00005171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001467 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,689,564 coins and its circulating supply is 9,227,303 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

