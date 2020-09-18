Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Trading Up 6.2%

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.32 and last traded at $24.40. 119,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 69,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Passage Bio from $27.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Passage Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.47.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

