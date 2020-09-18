PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) Short Interest Update

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 152,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in PCSB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 487.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded PCSB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. 141,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,589. PCSB Financial has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.59.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 14.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

