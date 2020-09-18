Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

NYSE PBA traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. 1,587,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,437. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $914.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 94.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 66.7% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 57.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

