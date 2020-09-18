Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

PPL traded down C$1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$30.46. 2,534,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$15.27 and a one year high of C$53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.85.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.53%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Findlay sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total value of C$69,690.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

