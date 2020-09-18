PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $13.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PG&E in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on PG&E in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. FMR LLC raised its position in PG&E by 1,515.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,131,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,480,000 after purchasing an additional 107,066,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 73.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,250,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,248,000 after buying an additional 29,260,854 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 1,478.1% during the second quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 15,781,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after buying an additional 14,781,250 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $110,875,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $95,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $9.62. 635,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,787,475. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. PG&E has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.35. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

