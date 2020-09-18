Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,500 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 355,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on PIPR. JMP Securities upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE PIPR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.41. The company had a trading volume of 111,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,214. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $87.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.21.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $295.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.29 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.68%. On average, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.