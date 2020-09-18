PIVX Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $22.20 million and $262,764.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00003587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, Binance and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00023831 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003905 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000577 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 138.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Coinroom, Bisq, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Upbit, Binance, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Graviex, Bittrex, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

