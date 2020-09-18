Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 5.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $10.25. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.56. Approximately 27,592,791 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 20,027,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

In other news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 66,667 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $864,004.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $436,995.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,344.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,694,357 shares of company stock valued at $34,279,663. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,234 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Plug Power by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,087,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,764 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

