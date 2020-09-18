POPCHAIN Trading Up 66.3% Over Last Week (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 138.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded up 66.3% against the U.S. dollar. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, GDAC, CoinBene and LBank. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $188,139.26 and $94.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009190 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000452 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000553 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000104 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinBene, Bit-Z, GDAC and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.