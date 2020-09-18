PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Shares Up 5.8%

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.35. 154,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 172,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWFL. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

The stock has a market cap of $197.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

In other PowerFleet news, Director David Mahlab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,740,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 296,585 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 804,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 368,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 42,557 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 40,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

