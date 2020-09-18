PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (OTCMKTS:PREKF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from $10.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.64. 1,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,346. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.