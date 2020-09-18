ProxyNode 1-Day Volume Tops $27.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a market cap of $56,648.98 and $27.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.14 or 0.00668968 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011217 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044758 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.07 or 0.03366342 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000841 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 173,014,666 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

