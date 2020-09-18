Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Up 9.3%

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) shares shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. 367,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 385,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $172.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 348.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 270.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 20.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

