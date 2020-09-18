Qubitica (QBIT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $171,237.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 62.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Qubitica has a total market cap of $10.50 million and $171,237.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded down 58.3% against the dollar. One Qubitica token can now be bought for about $12.98 or 0.00118678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009133 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00084452 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041976 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000957 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000396 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008500 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

Qubitica Token Trading

Qubitica can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

