Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading Up 10.9%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s stock price was up 10.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $191.58 and last traded at $189.31. Approximately 1,053,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 946,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.75.

QDEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.42 and a 200-day moving average of $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward L. Michael purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,764.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $595,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,120.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,800 shares of company stock worth $4,270,515 and sold 28,848 shares worth $8,058,196. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 144.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Quidel in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Quidel by 250.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

