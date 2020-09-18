Quiztok Price Tops $0.0099 (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Quiztok token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 5% against the dollar. Quiztok has a total market cap of $319,350.10 and $332,996.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00054512 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,337,119 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

